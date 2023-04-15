Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $11.83 Million Holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,818 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.32% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $11,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 6,197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,916,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,068 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 898,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,248,000 after acquiring an additional 81,672 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 581,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,095,000 after purchasing an additional 154,087 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 429,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,581,000 after purchasing an additional 21,121 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 428,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,475,000 after purchasing an additional 206,188 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $47.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.15 and its 200-day moving average is $44.03. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $39.52 and a 52-week high of $53.54. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

