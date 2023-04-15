Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 7,973 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,145 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $230.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.41 and its 200-day moving average is $186.68.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.59 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FDX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.41.

FedEx Company Profile



FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

