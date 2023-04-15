Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 151.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,419 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $11,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000.

VTEB opened at $50.80 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $51.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.60.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

