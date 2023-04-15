Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,777 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 4.51% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $11,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 3,682.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $647,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $815,000.

Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.53. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $40.56 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $284.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.98.

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

