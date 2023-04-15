Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,971 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $12,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.70.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $121.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.17 and its 200-day moving average is $151.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.51 and a 1 year high of $183.19. The company has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

