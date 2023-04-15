Triumph Capital Management Buys New Shares in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,535 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 164,983 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 124,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Up 0.4 %

Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Telefônica Brasil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2417 per share. This is a boost from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.94%.

About Telefônica Brasil

(Get Rating)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.