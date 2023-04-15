Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 51,818 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,992 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 51,818 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 11,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Down 0.2 %

Comcast stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $48.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 97.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

