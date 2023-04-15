Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 27,669 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,669 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $13,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,275,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $92.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.41. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $106.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

