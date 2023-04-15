Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $14.37 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 263.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,895 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $14,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.39. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

