Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.7 %

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $215.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $196.61 and a one year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

