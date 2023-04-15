Triumph Capital Management Takes $106,000 Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,245,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,359,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,022,000 after buying an additional 79,780 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 104.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,133,000 after buying an additional 976,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,384,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,944,000 after buying an additional 45,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,289,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,943,000 after buying an additional 15,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RWT shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.44.

Redwood Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of RWT stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $10.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.45%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating).

