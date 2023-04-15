Triumph Capital Management Sells 14,451 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Triumph Capital Management cut its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,451 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NYCB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 30.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,899,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,795,000 after buying an additional 1,135,590 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $272,000. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 76,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 18,633 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 136,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,639.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $756,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

NYCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet cut New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Wedbush upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

Shares of NYCB opened at $8.68 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.71 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.