Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $13.56 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,464 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.53 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $121.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.23 and its 200-day moving average is $115.59.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

