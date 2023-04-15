Triumph Capital Management Makes New Investment in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

EXR opened at $155.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.97 and a 1 year high of $222.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,440 shares of company stock worth $2,172,313. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.56.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

