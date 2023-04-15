iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,176 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $12,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

FLOT opened at $50.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average is $50.33. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.