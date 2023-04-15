Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,712 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $691.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $677.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $682.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.52 EPS. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $828.00 to $829.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $733.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,544.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

