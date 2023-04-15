50,274 Shares in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Bought by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,274 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 220.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

NYSE BBD opened at $2.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.71. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95.

Banco Bradesco Dividend Announcement

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 11.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.70 to $2.70 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.93.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.