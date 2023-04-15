Triumph Capital Management Invests $162,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.9 %

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

WBD stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

