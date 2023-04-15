AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $13,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.67 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $80.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.66 and a 200-day moving average of $75.03.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
