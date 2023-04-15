AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $13,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.67 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $80.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.66 and a 200-day moving average of $75.03.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.