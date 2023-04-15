AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,009 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of FirstEnergy worth $12,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 79.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at about $313,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.44.

FE stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average is $39.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

