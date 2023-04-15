NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 377,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,117 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $12,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NRG. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG opened at $35.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average of $36.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. NRG Energy had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NRG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

