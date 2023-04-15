AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 70,066 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,681 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,066 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $14,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth $40,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. DA Davidson began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.24.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE CFG opened at $29.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.34. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.27 and a twelve month high of $45.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Articles

