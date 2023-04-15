AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 86,661 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,661 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.52% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $12,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $65.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.60 and its 200-day moving average is $66.12. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $75.02.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

