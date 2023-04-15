AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 13,862 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,862 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $12,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 51,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 154,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,885,000 after buying an additional 26,683 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $63.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.29.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

