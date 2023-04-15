AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 18,849 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,849 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $155.87 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $165.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.86 and its 200-day moving average is $151.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

