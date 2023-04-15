AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,794 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,794 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,250,431,000 after buying an additional 1,028,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,846,481,000 after buying an additional 590,699 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,520,711,000 after buying an additional 338,368 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after buying an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $975,973,000 after buying an additional 2,581,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Insider Activity

PayPal Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $76.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $104.86.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

