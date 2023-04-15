AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 347,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,655 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $13,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $45.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.61.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.22). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNF. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

