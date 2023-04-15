AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 903,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,753 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Western Union worth $12,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WU. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Union by 460.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Western Union by 89.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Western Union by 7,000.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Union by 49.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Union Price Performance

WU stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.85. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 151.54%. Western Union’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group raised Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.97.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

See Also

