AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 52,489 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,489 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $13,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 980.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 975.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Down 1.8 %

EIX opened at $71.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.86.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 184.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

