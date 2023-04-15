AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 55,320 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 944,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,320 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.53% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $15,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 16,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 20,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SH opened at $14.92 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $17.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.71.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

