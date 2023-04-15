AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 164,297 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 729,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164,297 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $12,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $514,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,083,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,879,000 after purchasing an additional 17,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at $556,344.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at $556,344.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

KEY opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.88. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $22.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

