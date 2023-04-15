AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 786,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,853 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of FS KKR Capital worth $13,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth $493,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 6.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 273,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 17.8% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 6.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Elizabeth Sandler bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Elizabeth Sandler bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Gerson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $59,070.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,600.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:FSK opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25 and a beta of 1.39. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.71.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.02%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 800.00%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

