Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,757 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Franklin Resources worth $14,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,909,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $761,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after buying an additional 1,390,583 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $242,726,000 after buying an additional 80,446 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,903,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $148,558,000 after buying an additional 54,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,758,000 after buying an additional 1,298,729 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 61.22%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.82.

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

