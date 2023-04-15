AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,896 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $15,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,012.9% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FITB opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average is $33.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $41.87.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.