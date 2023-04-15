OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Holdings Increased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 353,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,714 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $13,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 286,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 65,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

OGE Energy stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.86. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $42.91.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.30. OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.4141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.15%.

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $549,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,100 shares of company stock worth $221,925. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on OGE. TheStreet lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.