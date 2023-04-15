iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Position Reduced by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 278,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $14,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 106.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,108,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,084 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,527,000 after buying an additional 37,743 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,210,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,815,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 797,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,917,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,515,000 after buying an additional 42,367 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $55.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.06. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $62.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

