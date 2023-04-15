Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Winmark from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Winmark Price Performance

Winmark stock opened at $332.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $299.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.33. Winmark has a one year low of $183.93 and a one year high of $335.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

In other news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 275 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $81,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 1,218 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.30, for a total value of $371,855.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,041.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,681 shares of company stock worth $4,163,003. Insiders own 11.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winmark

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,057,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

Featured Stories

