BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their target price on BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.48. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The company has a market cap of $859.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.83.

In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $248,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,060.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $248,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,060.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $97,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,179 shares in the company, valued at $10,287,072.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,255. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 276,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $842,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

