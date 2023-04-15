W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on W&T Offshore from $8.90 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday.

W&T Offshore Stock Performance

NYSE WTI opened at $5.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.34 million, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. W&T Offshore has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $9.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $189.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.38 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 270.10% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that W&T Offshore will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,046,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,870,000 after buying an additional 204,781 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,757,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,317,000 after buying an additional 1,433,992 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,360,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after buying an additional 135,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,734,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,811,000 after buying an additional 1,516,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,610,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,564,000 after buying an additional 186,812 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

