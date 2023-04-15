IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered shares of IDACORP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

IDACORP Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IDA stock opened at $110.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.62. IDACORP has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $115.92.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $422.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.62 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 9.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDACORP will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.84%.

Institutional Trading of IDACORP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDA. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in IDACORP by 125.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

