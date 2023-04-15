International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IBM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.36.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $128.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.31. The company has a market cap of $116.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 375.00%.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

