Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DAL. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.64.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis S. Blake bought 12,880 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,980 shares of company stock worth $1,696,902 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,811,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,799 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,640,000. GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,925,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.