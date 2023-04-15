Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $40.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.74. Chunghwa Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 16.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 43,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

