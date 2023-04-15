Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $40.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.74. Chunghwa Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 16.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.
