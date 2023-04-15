Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

BFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Saul Centers from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James cut Saul Centers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

NYSE:BFS opened at $37.20 on Friday. Saul Centers has a twelve month low of $35.63 and a twelve month high of $56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.07. The company has a market cap of $889.45 million, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.79%.

In other Saul Centers news, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.35 per share, for a total transaction of $363,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 101,501 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,561.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 50.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Saul Centers by 1,211.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Saul Centers by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Saul Centers by 968.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Saul Centers during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Saul Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

