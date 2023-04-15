Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALSN. Citigroup upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Price Performance

NYSE:ALSN opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average is $42.91.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.21 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 69.32% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 5,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 5,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $99,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,673.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,269. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.