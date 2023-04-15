JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Price Target to GBX 280

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 275 ($3.41) to GBX 280 ($3.47) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BTGOF. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of BT Group from GBX 250 ($3.10) to GBX 190 ($2.35) in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised shares of BT Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BT Group from GBX 220 ($2.72) to GBX 230 ($2.85) in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BT Group from GBX 130 ($1.61) to GBX 135 ($1.67) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTGOF opened at $1.92 on Friday. BT Group has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $2.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

