Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 150 at Berenberg Bank

Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.11) to GBX 150 ($1.86) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Synthomer from GBX 210 ($2.60) to GBX 213 ($2.64) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Synthomer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Synthomer from GBX 220 ($2.72) to GBX 210 ($2.60) in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Synthomer from GBX 150 ($1.86) to GBX 200 ($2.48) in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Synthomer stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. Synthomer has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

