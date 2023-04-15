Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Price Target Cut to GBX 180 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.23) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Virgin Money UK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 215 ($2.66) to GBX 205 ($2.54) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Virgin Money UK from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 170 ($2.11) to GBX 195 ($2.41) in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Virgin Money UK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $197.00.

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $2.29.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

