Stifel Nicolaus Raises Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target to C$2.60

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPPMF. Scotiabank cut their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial downgraded Copper Mountain Mining to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.85.

Copper Mountain Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CPPMF opened at $1.94 on Friday. Copper Mountain Mining has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $414.85 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

