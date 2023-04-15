Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target Lowered to C$37.50 at CIBC

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PRMRF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of PRMRF opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0924 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.09. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 91.67%.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

